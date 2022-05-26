Friday, May 27
Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
The Scouts Post 313 will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony in front of the hospital at 1:30 p.m. The American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard will do a 3-volley salute and Taps.
Give Back to Move Forward — Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day event kicks off from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a reception at the Fisher Center. Go to givebacktomoveforward.com for information. and to donate to each of the funds for this year’s event. Or donate at the Fisher Center event. Continues 9-5 on Saturday, May 28.
Saturday, May 28
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be installing flags at the two cemeteries in Hiawatha starting at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Regional Scouts Post 313 and any volunteers. Post 66, along with 4-H and any volunteers will be installing flags at Mt. Hope Cemetery starting at 8:30 a.m. Observers and helpers are welcome.
Give Back to Move Forward — Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day event 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Go to givebacktomoveforward.com for information and to donate to each of the funds for this year’s event. Or donate at the Fisher Center event.
Cars & Coffee 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. O’Reileys/Pederson Seed.
Sunday, May 29
Annual Memorial Day Service at Fairview Veterans Memorial beginning at 9 a.m.; the Sabetha Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m.; and the Woodlawn Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. At about noon, the military honors detail will provide military honors at Albany Cemetery, with no speaker.
Monday, May 30
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be conducting a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is invited to join in the ceremony.
Homer White Post 66 will conduct the removal of the flags from the cemeteries, starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Scouts and at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Hope with 4H. Volunteers are also welcome to help.
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Tuesday, May 31
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
- The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
- Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. (only on the second and third Tuesdays each month) in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country.
Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Morrill Public Library True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m. at the library.
Wednesday, June 1
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Our Blue Library at the Morrill Public Library. Decorate the library for World Ocean Day!
Thursday, June 2
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
STEAMpunk Pirates at 11 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics series for kids going into 3rd grade through 8th grade.
Hiawatha Farmers Market kicks off its 10th season! Lots of vendors with special events each week. Face painting, balloon artist and live music for the first music with entertainment planned each week. From 4-7 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Friday, June 3
Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Kids ages 6-11 can make crafts and play games. Kids ages 6-11 can come and make crafts and play games.
Saturday, June 4
Horton Summer Fest-June 4th — 10 am car show.
Grace Acres Ranch Open Farm Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — celebrating the 1-year anniversary with a free hot dog lunch, local handcrafted vendors, and a visit with alpacas, spring babies and the other animals at the ranch. Free to the public. Located at 1022 US 36 Highway.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office sponsoring community safety event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and pop to first 200 people. Child safety seat checks, fingerprinting, bicycle obstacle course and more.
Wednesday, June 8
The Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha is hosting author James Kenyon for a special event at 6 p.m.
