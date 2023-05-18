Morrill Public Library Happenings: Senior Social time at 1 p.m.
Farmers Market Bake Sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Farmers Market normal location. Hosted by Farmers Market vendors and NEK-CAP Volunteer Day Committee.
Saturday, May 20
Dedication ceremony for the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club’s new indoor facility at Noble Park in Hiawatha at 11 a.m. on May 20.
Sunday, May 21
Cars & Coffee 12-3 p.m., Brown County Bombshells, 12lb Ham Drawing raising $$$ for Children’s Miracle Network at O’Rileys / Pederson Seed.
Hiawatha High School commencement at 2 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Morrill Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the lower conference room in the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha.
Wednesday, May 24
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
All day Summer Library Program Kickoff at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, May 25
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Kids Krafts.
Friday, May 26
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Saturday, May 27
The annual flag installation at the cemeteries is set for Memorial Weekend, sponsored locally by the Homer White American Legion Post 66 sponsors annual flag installation at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Scouts and 8:30 a.m. at Mt. Hope with 4H club. Volunteers welcome.
Monday, May 29
Flags will be picked up starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery and 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope. Volunteers are welcome to help.
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be again sponsoring the annual Service of Remembrance at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.