Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Evening Book Club at 6 p.m. featuring “The One Hundred Years” of Lenni and Margot by Marianne Cronin.
Tuesday, April 18
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilter’s Club at 2 p.m.; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up; Kris Miller Book Talk at 6 p.m. — with 10 published works under his pen name Actor Trevel, the 2005 HHS grad writes in multiple genres such as poetry, dark comedy and horror.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs available 1-3 p.m. in the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Wednesday, April 19
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Library Happenings: 5:30pm Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m. — stories and crafts for kids ages 3 and older; YWCA Overview of Sexual Violence at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. for kids 1st-4th grades.
Organizational meeting for the 2023 Hiawatha Farmers Market at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Extension office, 601 Oregon St., for all new and returning vendors. Contact Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu with questions.
The Brown County Democrats meet in lower large conference room of Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited.
Sunday, April 23
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation's Mother SONday Fiesta Style from 2-4 p.m. at Fisher Center. Cost for every mother/son couple that includes afternoon of games and refreshments. Tickets available at HP&R office or call 785-742-7176.
Saturday, April 29
5K-1 Mile Color Run for Brock Graham’s medical expenses due to surgeries for epilepsy at 10 a.m. at Fisher Center. Registration at 9:30 a.m. Register by April 16 for a t-shirt. Contact Celeste Votruba at 785-547-5545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.