Friday, July 22
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 6-11; Family Movies at 1 p.m.
Monday, July 25
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at 6:30 p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library with stories and music; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at the library.
Community Jazz Band returns to the courthouse steps on the north side at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 25th. Rehearsals at 6 p.m. in high school band room. Contact director Jarod Estrada at jestradamusic@gmail.com for info.
Tuesday, July 26
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings — Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 12-18 welcome for crafts, games and movies; True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m. at the library.
Wednesday, July 27
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Commodity distribution for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha for Brown County residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks recommended and social distancing appreciated. For more information, call 740-9001.
Thursday, July 28
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4; STEAMpunk Pirates at 11 a.m. — Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics series for kids entering 3rd-8th grades.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Lions Club sponsoring Corn Dog Cruise Night at 6 p.m. in the Tres Soles parking lot. Poker Run starts around 8 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m.; Family movies at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
The NEK Home Health and Hospice is sponsoring a 5K Color Fun Run/Walk and kids mile run/walk in Horton, with start and finish at the Aquatic Park. Registration at 7:30 a.m. with the races at 8 a.m. Contact Michelle or Kendra at 785-741-1966 for information or to register.
The Community Family Fun Day is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the courthouse square with live music, free hot dog lunch, games and activities. Freewill donation for the bands. Community welcome. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
