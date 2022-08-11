Friday, Aug. 12
Family Movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library with the End of Summer Celebration at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Join the library for a thrifty “Under the Sea” prom with games, music and prizes!
Saturday, Aug. 13
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s Ice Cream 5K — rescheduled from July. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, with check in starting at 7:30 at the Chamber Office (801 Oregon St.) The Courthouse Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m., with check in starting at 8:30 a.m. at the front lawn of the courthouse. Contact the Hiawatha Chamber office at 785-742-7136 for information on registration, or go to the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on Facebook for registration information.
Monday, Aug. 15
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at 6:30 p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library with stories and music; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at the library; Evening Book Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings — Quilters Club at 2 p.m.; Writing Club for people age 16 and older at 6 p.m.
Craig Foster, Veteran Service Officer will be available at the Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha from 1-3 p.m. to assist veterans and their families with benefits.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Top Videos
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa. This week features Morrill Public Library.
Friday, Aug. 19
Last day to pick a prize from the weekly treasure chest at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Open to the public — masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Saturday, Aug. 27
A Scout Fishing Derby is set for 8-11 a.m. at the Hiawatha Lake with check in starting at 8 a.m. and fishing beginning at 8:30 a.m. for kids age 5-18. Prizes awarded. Bring fishing gear, but some will be available. Contact Jeremy at 785-850-8005 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.