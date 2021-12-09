Friday, Dec. 10
NEKAAA is sponsoring a Share the Love event “Stuff the Trunk of a Subaru” to support the Brown County Humane Society from 2-6 p.m. at 1803 Oregon St. Bring food or cleaning items to donate.
Saturday, Dec. 11
HP&R and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau co-sponsoring Breakfast With Santa and Candy Cane Hunt — at Fisher Center for kids age toddler to 4th grade. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs Toddler-4th. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. Free event, but please call 742-7176 to register your family.
TUBACHRISTMAS music event at noon at the Brown County Courthouse first floor. Those wanting to play a tuba or other euphonium come by 10 a.m. for practice. Coordinated by the Hiawatha Chamber and band instructor Jarod Estrada with conductor David Reiter.
Monday Dec. 13
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Black Lives Matter book club will meet at Hiawatha Public Library at 6 pm to discuss the book Deacon King Kong by James McBride.
Hiawatha High School Vocal Concert, at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Public invited.
Tuesday Dec. 14
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Wednesday Dec. 15
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday Dec. 16
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Hiawatha Middle School Vocal Concert at the high school auditorium, 7 p.m. Public is welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 18
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is planning the Merry and Bright Night and is asking local residents to go all out in decorating their houses and businesses, having lights on from 6-9:30 p.m. Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 by Wednesday, Dec. 15 to be placed on the map.
Monday, Dec. 20
Hiawatha Middle School Band Concert, 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Public welcome.
The Evening Book Club will meet at Hiawatha Public Library at 6 p.m. to discuss the book The 13th Gift by Joanne Huist Smith.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks and social distancing required. Please enter the building and sign-in. For more information, call 740-9001.
