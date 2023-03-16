Friday, March 17
- The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on the 17th and again March 31 at St. Ann Church's Parish Hall for a freewill offering.
Monday, March 20
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. in library’s study room on top floor. New and experienced knitters welcome; Evening Book Club discussing "Yellow Wife" by Sadeqa Johnson at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilter's Club at 2 p.m. in the large meeting room downstairs; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Culinary Quest at 6 p.m. - bring your favorite kitchen gadget and a go-to weeknight meal dish made using your favorite gadget. Bring own table service - beverages provided.
- Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be in Brown County from 1-3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha to assist area veterans with services and questions.
Wednesday, March 22
- Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
- New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923 — leave a message.
- Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
- The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance’s Lenten Lunch at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Rev. Ron Stair speaking. Lunch at noon with services to follow.
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m. with stories and crafts; YWCA Overview of Domestic Violence at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool for grades 1st-4th at 3:45 p.m. for activities and snacks.
- Author talk with White Cloud native Judith Sabbert on "Daring to Dance Again Pearls of Wisdom for a Soul-Filled Life." Public welcome to this author event.
Friday, March 24
- Morrill Public Library’s Senior Social time changes to 1-3 p.m. Next month, look for this new event every first and third Friday.
Sunday, March 26
- The Hiawatha Music Club is presenting A Spring Program on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The public is invited to join the club for an afternoon of music starting at 4 p.m. with featured performers: Riversong Chorus, HCC Lads & Lassies and the Hiawatha High School Headliners.
Thursday, March 30
- The Brown County Democrats will hold their March meeting in the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha at 6:30 p.m.
