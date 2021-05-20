Friday, May 21
Downtown Hiawatha businesses are going together to celebrate being back in business with a celebration in the 700-800 blocks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Ryan Meininger- State Farm, AFLAC Lady of Northeast Kansas and BBCC Properties, the event includes face painting, food, games, root beer floats, cupcakes, Bibber BBQ food truck, AFLAC duck game and much more.
Tuesday, May 25
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join in to share projects and educational time together. Public is cordially invited.
Wednesday, May 26
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Social distancing and masks will be required! For more information, call 740-9001.
Saturday, May 29
Homer White Post 66 will lead the installation of flags at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery and at 8:45 a.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Scouts and 4-H groups will be helping and the public is invited.
May 29-30
Hiawatha Community Foundation is planning annual “Match Days” with donation days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29 at the Fisher Center and from noon to 6 p.m. on May 30 at the Hiawatha Country Club. To donate online during the match days go to the following website: givebacktomoveforward.com. Contact the Hiawatha Community Foundation at (785) 740-4428 or by email at info@hiawathacf.org for more information or go to the HCF website at hiawathacf.org.
Monday, May 31
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will hold Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. on at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., in Hiawatha. There will be a remembrance of the veterans who have passed along with the story and special recognition of the Brown County Honor Guard. The public is invited.
The Homer White Post 66 will be taking down flags from the Hiawatha Cemetery and Mt. Hope Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to come help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.