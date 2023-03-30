The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on the 17th and again March 31 at St. Ann Church’s Parish Hall for a freewill offering.
Morrill Public Library’s Senior Social time changes to 1-3 p.m. Next month, look for this new event every first and third Friday.
Sunday, April 2
Robinson Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving baked ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, salads, desserts, homemade bread for a freewill offering.
Monday, April 3
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Amberwell Hiawatha is set for noon to 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: TU. For additional details, contact Betty Tinker at (816) 351-9308.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilter's Club at 2 p.m.; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up; Morrill Public Library Writer's Group at 6 p.m. for ages 16 and up.
Wednesday, April 5
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, April 6
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool for grades 1st-4th at 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the courthouse square. Photos with the Easter Bunny and other activities start at 9:30 a.m. with the egg hunt at 10 a.m.
Thursday, April 20
Organizational meeting for the 2023 Hiawatha Farmers Market at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Extension office, 601 Oregon St., for all new and returning vendors. Contact Matt Young at mayoung@ksu.edu with questions.
