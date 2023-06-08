Windmill Lane Flea Market 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa Street.
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Saturday, June 10
Twister’s Car Show in Sabetha. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Upcoming dates include June 17 Children Miracle Network at10am at Walmart; July 4th Robinson at 10 am registration — NailKeg Derby, Homemade Ice Cream and fireworks.
Monday, June 12
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 pm; Diverse Voices Book Club at 6 p.m. — reading “No Place Like Home: Lessons in Activism from LGBT Kansas” by CJ Janovy. All are welcome to attend.
Tuesday, June 13
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Sign Language Class at 9 a.m.; Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will visit Nemaha and Brown Counties at the Library at 606 Main St., in Seneca 10-11:30 am. He is available 1 — 3 pm at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Wednesday, June 14
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m.; Community Helpers at 10:30 a.m.; YWCA Topic at 5:30 p.m.; Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime and Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. with STEAM Power at 1 p.m.
Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling author, will discuss her newest book Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at: The Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha, from 6-8 p.m. Books are available for sale at Just for You Jewelry & Gifts and autographs are available at the event.
Friday, June 16
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library; Senior Social at 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Showing of ‘Summer of Soul’ at 6 p.m.
Monday, June 19
Morrill Library Happenings: Evening Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha Creamery — reading “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. All are welcome to attend.
Tuesday, June 20
NEK-CAP is offeringa Digital Literacy class 9-noon on basic computer and online skills at NEK-CAP, 1260 220th., Hiawatha. Four-week session on Tuesdays thru July 14. 785-742-2222.
Wednesday, June 28
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
