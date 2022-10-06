Friday, Oct. 7

Hiawatha High School Homecoming with annual parade downtown at approximately 2 p.m. on the SOUTH side of the courthouse on Utah Street. The group will first have a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at the elementary. Following downtown pep rally will be a pep rally at the high school. Coronation is prior to the game at 6:30 p.m.

