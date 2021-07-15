Friday, July 16
> Bravos baseball team car wash to raise funds for play-off travel expenses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Lanes Bowling Alley in Hiawatha. Will be selling snow cones. Come meet your favorite Bravos player.
> Every Friday until July 16, the Morrill Public Library is showing family movies at 10 a.m. in the large meeting room. This showing is “Brother Bear.”
Saturday, July 17
> Morrill Public Library hosts Chair Yoga with Carrie Potter in person or on Zoom at 10 a.m.
> Morrill Public Library End-of Summer Party with activities, crafts and movie "How to Train Your Dragon" outside at dusk on the east side of the building. Sitting allowed at Police Department's parkin lot on blankets and chairs. Free popcorn and water provided - other snacks and refreshments available for purchase.
Monday, July 19
> Toddler storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, July 20
> Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
> The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
> Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs service hours 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Information to veterans and families about services they could receive. Back on regular rotation the second and third Tuesdays of the month.
Wednesday, July 21
> TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday, July 22
> Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on facebook @ HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
> Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
> Hiawatha Lions sponsoring a cruise night on the east side of the courthouse square in Hiawatha from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be a car show with people's choice judging and also a selfie photo scavenger hunt and a 50/50 raffle. A hot dog and hamburger meal will also be available.
Wednesday, July 28
> Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha on a first-come, first-served and income basis. Masks will be required! Enter the building and sign in.For more information, call 740-9001.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
> The 26th National Night Out, sponsored by the Hiawatha Police Department. Local emergency agencies will be set up at the Fisher Center - inside and out - for the annual event from 6-8 p.m., which includes free refreshments and a free pool party at the same time at the Aquatic Center.
