Senior Social from 1-3 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Snacks, games and fellowship.
Sunday, Sept. 3
The Robinson Community Dinner is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. The menu is roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salads, & homemade bread. Freewill offering accepted.
Monday, Sept. 4
The Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise — registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at the Everest Middle School with the cruise getting underway at 10:30 a.m. There is a fee per tractor and all funds benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Contact Olsen at 785-741-0208 for information.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilt Club at 2 p.m.; Teen Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.; MPL Writer’s Club at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Morrill Public Library: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Creative Hour at the Library at 1:30 p.m. with evening session at 5:30 p.m. — email jmay@hiawathalibrary.org or call 785-742-3831 to sign up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Pack 117 Fishing Derby and signups from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake. Cub Scouts are for all boys and girls from 1st through 5th grade.
Monday, Sept. 11
Troop 313 invites all boys and girls ages 11-17 to check out a troop meeting and join Scouts BSA at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha Christian Center at 517 First St. Troop 313 programs include camping, canoeing, service projects, cooking, fire building, attending Camp Geiger, learning first aid, swimming and much more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Bethany United Church of Christ will be hosting professional artist and musician Reuben Ironhorse-Kent in the church sanctuary from 7-8 p.m. Public is welcome.
