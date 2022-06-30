Friday, July 1
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 6-11; Family Movies at 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
The Hiawatha Chamber’s Ice Cream 5K & Fun Run — scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Route starts at Chamber office through town and ends at Hiawatha Creamery. Fun Run around courthouse. Registration includes a free T-shirt (by June 20) and a coupon for a free cone at the Hiawatha Creamery. Contact Chamber at 785-742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for information.
Sunday, July 3
Hiawatha fireworks, sponsored by the City of Hiawatha and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, at dusk on Windmill Lane.
Robinson Community Dinner at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Serving baked hams, assorted salads, crescent rolls, desserts, coffee and tea for freewill donation.
Monday, July 4
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at 6:30 p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Tuesday, July 5
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings — Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 12-18 welcome for crafts, games and movies; Quilters Club at 2 p.m., Writing Club for anyone 16 and older at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Gardening Series at 5:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, July 7
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4; STEAMpunk Pirates at 11 a.m. — Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics series for kids entering 3rd-8th grades.
Community Jazz Band returns to the courthouse steps on the north side at 7:30 p.m. tonight and again 18th and 25th. Rehearsals at 6 p.m. in high school band room. Contact director Jarod Estrada at jestradamusic@gmail.com for info.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Friday, July 8
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m.; Family movies at 1 p.m.
Monday, July 11
Black Lives Matter Book Club will be discussing Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson at 6 pm at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, July 12
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. The meeting, open to the public, will be held in the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library at 431 Oregon St. in Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
