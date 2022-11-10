Friday, Nov. 11
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed. Guest speaker for the event is retired Col. Charles James.
Nov. 11-12
Hiawatha High School’s theater is presenting the fall play “Check Please” at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available at the door.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Brown County Genealogy Society presents Santa’s Attic Craft Show at the Hiawatha High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring more than 40 local craft vendors, food and much more. This is a fundraiser for the Genealogical Society, with a $1 admission at the door. Children 5 and under are free.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Jingle Bell Ride celebrates 26th year as horses, riders and wagons will parade through the city to collect toys and gifts for Brown County children. No downtown event this year. Watch for the wagons and a special guest parading through your neighborhood after 1 p.m. Sunday. Contact Jingle Bell Ride for a toy pickup at 785-741-0861.
Monday, Nov. 14
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Top Videos
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Culinary Quests at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. This potluck’s theme is Spiral Bound Recipes: recipes from church, sorority, or other community organization cookbooks. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Gather in the large meeting room!
Craig Foster, from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs, will be in Hiawatha on at the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon from 1 — 3 p.m. to assist veterans and their survivors with benefits. No appointment necessary.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Special evening storytime at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Read with Brown County Humane Society. Come read with animal stories with us as we learn about from our friends at BCHS! Maybe there will be a four-legged friend or two!
Thursday, Nov. 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.