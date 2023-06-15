Saturday, June 17

  • Morrill Public Library Happenings: Showing of ‘Summer of Soul’ at 6 p.m.
  • Brown Co. Bombshells Children’s Miracle Network car show at Walmart at 10 a.m.
  • HAATS presents "Brown County's Got Talent" featuring several local performers in a showcase at 7 o'clock at the Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah., Hiawatha. Public welcome; freewill donation will be collected.

