Morrill Public Library Happenings: Showing of ‘Summer of Soul’ at 6 p.m.
Brown Co. Bombshells Children’s Miracle Network car show at Walmart at 10 a.m.
HAATS presents "Brown County's Got Talent" featuring several local performers in a showcase at 7 o'clock at the Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah., Hiawatha. Public welcome; freewill donation will be collected.
Monday, June 19
Morrill Library Happenings: Evening Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha Creamery — reading “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. All are welcome to attend.
Tuesday, June 20
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Sign Language Class at 9 a.m.; Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m. and Quilters Club at 2 p.m.
NEK-CAP is offering a Digital Literacy class 9-noon on basic computer and online skills at NEK-CAP, 1260 220th., Hiawatha. Four-week session on Tuesdays thru July 14. 785-742-2222.
Wednesday, June 21
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Open House at the Trinity Center, 101 So. 3rd St. Hiawatha from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments, art and music will be offered; info@aawtrinitycenter.org or 785-288-9345 for more info.
Thursday, June 22
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime and Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. with STEAM Power at 1 p.m.; Library at the Farmers Market at 4 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Monday, June 26
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Sign Language Class at 9 a.m.; Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m.; True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
