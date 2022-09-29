Hiawatha High School Headliners’ annual Songfest at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. Fundraiser to help purchase performance attire. $10 ticket includes soups, relishes and desserts. There will be a pie auction. Contact a Headliner student or contact Josh May, vocal instructor, at josmay@usd415.org or call 913-558-8328 to purchase tickets.
Robinson Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving spaghetti with meat sauce, salads, homemade breads and desserts for a freewill offering.
Monday, Oct. 3
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; All day craft swap at library.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open only on the first and third Tuesday each month — from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Discovery Class at 9:30 a.m.; Teen Club at 3:45 p.m. — activities and games for grades 5 and up.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Friday, Oct. 7
Hiawatha High School Homecoming with annual parade downtown at approximately 2 p.m. and crowning prior to the game at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Book Club meets at 6 p.m. at large meeting room, lower level of the Morrill Public Library. This month’s selection is “The Woman in the Library.” Ebook and audio book is available with library card at Hoopla.
