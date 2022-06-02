Friday, June 3
Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Saturday, June 4
Horton Summer Fest-June 4th — 10 a.m. car show.
Grace Acres Ranch Open Farm Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — celebrating the 1-year anniversary with a free hot dog lunch, local handcrafted vendors, and a visit with alpacas, spring babies and the other animals at the ranch. Free to the public. Located at 1022 US 36 Highway.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office sponsoring community safety event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and pop to first 200 people. Child safety seat checks, fingerprinting, bicycle obstacle course and more.
Sunday, June 5
Robinson Community Dinner at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Serving sloppy joes on whole wheat bun, baked beans, salads, cole slaw and desserts for a freewill offering.
Monday, June 6
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Toddler Storytime at the Morrill Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Stories and music.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family Map-Making Night at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Learn about fictional and real maps, then make your own!
Tuesday, June 7
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. (only on the second and third Tuesdays each month) in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country.
Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Writing Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Open to ages 16 and up.
Wednesday, June 8
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha is hosting author James Kenyon for a special event at 6 p.m.
Wednesday Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Gardening Series at 5:30 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, June 9
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
STEAMpunk Pirates at 11 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics series for kids going into 3rd grade through 8th grade.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Friday, June 10
Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Kids ages 6-11 can make crafts and play games. Kids ages 6-11 can come and make crafts and play games.
June 13-17
The Hiawatha Mennonite Church is planning a Vacation Bible School June 13-17 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the church, located 2 1/2 miles north of Walmart at the corner of Kestrel and 260th. All children ages 5-14 are welcome to attend. Call 850-619-5815 for more information.
