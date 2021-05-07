May 6-9
Big Kansas Road Trip through Brown, Nemaha and Doniphan counties. In Hiawatha, information centers will be open all days at the Morrill Public Library, Hiawatha Chamber office and Ag Museum. Go to www.bigkansasroadtrip.com for up-to-date information and schedules.
May 7-8
Hiawatha High School music department to present “Grease” on the south side of the courthouse square with performances at 6 p.m. on each evening. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and social distance. No admission fee, however a freewill donation will be accepted to benefit the HHS theater department.
May 11
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join in to share projects and educational time together. Public is cordially invited.
May 12
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St.
