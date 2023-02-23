In observation of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Ninth, Hiawatha, will exhibit black history facts, decor, art and more from 1-3 p.m. Public invited.
Monday, Feb. 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Tech Topics from 12-2 p.m. — Helping patrons navigate everyday technology: Avoiding Spam and Viruses; Killer Reads at 6 p.m. — a true crime book club, “No Angel” by Jay Dobyns.
Wednesday, March 1
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923 — leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance’s Lenten Lunches kick off with the first one at Bethany United Church of Christ with Father Dan Gardner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church speaking. Lunch at noon with services to follow.
Thursday, March 2
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. — 1st-4th Graders are invited to do a different activity every week. Snacks provided.
Friday, March 3
Morrill Public Library’s new Senior Social from 1-3p.m. Make new acquaintances or bring your friends to this fun library program meant to bring together the beloved seniors in our community! A few board games and light refreshments will be provided.
The Hiawatha High FFA Alumni is sponsoring a Labor Auction at the Fisher Center with a free chili and soup meal starting at 6 p.m. and auction at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the Hiawatha FFA Chapter Alumni.
