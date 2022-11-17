Saturday, Nov. 19
HHS Softball Dodgeball Tournament at 9 a.m. with five age groups. Follow the HHS Red Hawk Softball Dodgeball Tournament Fundraiser Facebook event page for more information.
Monday, Nov. 21
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Evening Book Club at 6 p.m., True Biz by Sara Novic.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The community is invited to join the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo St., at 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, for a brief Remembrance Service, “Gone from Us.”
Thursday, Nov. 24
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the First Baptist Church, Hiawatha. Lunch will be served at the church from noon to 1 p.m. and delivery service begins at 11 a.m. To volunteer, sign up for a meal or give financial support, visit FBC’s Website at www.fbchiawatha.org. Call 785-742-3423 for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Join the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Santa Claus and the Jr. Master of Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse to turn on the downtown Christmas lights!
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
Friday, Dec. 2
- Robinson Lions present a Christmas Melodrama at 7 p.m. at the Bird Cage Theatre in downtown Robinson. The show is called “Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe,” or “Don’t Crack Jingle Bell Rock” by Marietta Slater. Another performance Saturday at 2 p.m. Call Chellew at 785-547-6244 to reserve a table, or a seat or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Christmas Melodrama at 2 p.m. at the Bird Cage Theatre in downtown Robinson. The show is called “Rollin’ in Dough in Mistletoe,” or “Don’t Crack Jingle Bell Rock” by Marietta Slater. Admission is $5, which will be given as a Christmas gift to a local organization — the recipient will be announced at the show. Call Chellew at 785-547-6244 to reserve a table, or a seat or for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- The Luminaries – the Festival of Lights – will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at the junction of U.S. Highway 73 and Kansas Highway 20 in Horton.
