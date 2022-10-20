Friday, Oct. 21
Friends of Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Family Life Center, 424 Oregon, Hiawatha.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Friends of the Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Morrill Public Library sponsors Pumpkin Patch Storytime at Mulberry Pond at 10:30 a.m. There is a cost per person, which includes an all-access pass for library patrons visiting storytime. One small pumpkin provided for each child to decorate after storytime. Contact the library at 785-742-3831 for more info.
Sunday, Oct. 23
St. Leo’s Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Leo’s Parish Center, Horton. Serving a potato bar with chili, chicken and noodles, cheesy broccoli soup and all the fixings. There will be activities for all ages, kids games, cornhole tournament, cow plop, bingo, pie auction, cookie bazaar.
Monday, Oct. 24
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Murder Mystery Event at 6:30 p.m. — Library Staff need help solving a murder! They invite you to look for clues, interview suspects, and catch the person behind the murder before they strike again!
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open only on the first and third Tuesday each month — from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m. True Crime Book Club: “Hell’s Half-Acre” By Susan Jonusas
Wednesday, Oct.26
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided; 6 p.m. storytime with HES PTO.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Festival of Frights will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Join HP&R for an indoor haunting experience of thrills and chills. Admission at the gate. Also scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30.
Friday, Oct. 28
Business trick-or-treating downtown from 4-5 p.m. with community trick-or-treating to follow.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Spooktacular Saturday — a downtown event from 3:30 to 6:30 Visit each participating business to register for door prize of $150 in Chamber Bucks. Participants include Jr’s Place, Deb’s Images, Hiawatha Creamery, Blue Byrds Creativity Room, Hiawatha Chamber, Wright’s Eclectibles, Just for You Jewelry & Gifts, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe and Sarah Kathryn’s. Music, food, fun, prizes and shopping.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teaming up with Historical Society for Afternoon Cemetery Tours at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The hour-long tours will include a ride on the Historical Society’s trolley to Mt. Hope and Hiawatha cemeteries for a history tour. Contact Chamber office for ticket info at 785-742-7136 or hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
- Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teaming up with Historical Society for spooky Downtown Lantern History tours at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tours begin at Chamber office, 801 Oregon St. Contact Chamber at 785-742-7136 or email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information.
- Chamber and Hiawatha Creamery teaming up for Pet Costume Contest from 1-3 p.m. at the creamery.
- Community trick-or-treating in Hiawatha.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Festival of Frights will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Join HP&R for an indoor haunting experience of thrills and chills.
- Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsoring Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. at the Fisher Center Parking lot. Trunks needed — contact HP&R at 785-742-7176. Register by Oct. 26.
Monday, Oct. 31
- Fall Festival at the First Christian Church, 210 S. Sixth, Hiawatha. Serving 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with chili chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, drink and dessert for free will offering. Takeout available.
- Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsoring the Great Pumpkin Mile Relay at the HHS track at 10 a.m. Register by Oct. 26 at 785-742-7176.
- Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau presents Miss Mary’s Children’s Costume Contest at the Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St. Registration starting at noon with contest at 1 p.m.
- Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau presents 108th Annual Halloween Frolic with Afternoon Parade downtown at 3 p.m., Queen Crowning at 6 p.m. and Evening Grand Parade at 7 p.m. Contact Chamber to register your float or follow Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on Facebook for more information about frolic events.
