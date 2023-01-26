Morrill Public Library presents Senior Socials from 1-3 p.m. — Make new acquaintances or bring our friends to this new library program meant to bring together the beloved seniors in our community! A few board games and light refreshments will be provided.
Monday, Jan. 30
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Quilter’s Club at 2 p.m. in the large meeting room downstairs; Tech Topics from noon-2 p.m. — helping patrons navigate everyday technology; Killer Reads — A True Crime Book Club Murder in the Heartland by M. William Phelps, at 6 p.m.
Amberwell Hiawatha and Community Blood Center is sponsoring a Blood Drive noon to 6 p.m. at the Fisher Center, Hiawatha. Visit savealifenow.org/group using Group Code: TU. Contact Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
Top Videos
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. — 1st-4th Graders are invited to do a different activity every week. Snacks provided.
Friday, Feb. 3
The Hiawatha High School’s KAY club is sponsoring its Silent Auction Friday during the game against Perry. Several themed baskets to bid on, with proceeds will go the Melissa “Missy” Dawn Rieger Memorial Fund. Bidding begins at 4:30 p.m., winners announced halftime boys varsity game.
Thursday, Feb. 16
The First Baptist Church of Hiawatha is planning it’s annual Mission Soup Dinner with serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd. They will be serving homemade cheesy potato soup, chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, relishes and desserts for a freewill offering. Carry-out containers provided. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.