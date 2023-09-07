Pack 117 Fishing Derby and signups from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake. Cub Scouts are for all boys and girls from 1st through 5th grade.
Monday, Sept. 11
Troop 313 invites all boys and girls ages 11-17 to check out a troop meeting and join Scouts BSA at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha Christian Center at 517 First St. Troop 313 programs include camping, canoeing, service projects, cooking, fire building, attending Camp Geiger, learning first aid, swimming and much more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Diverse Voices Book Club at 6 p.m. “the Round House” by Louise Erdrich.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilt Club at 2 p.m.; Teen Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
The Homer White American Legion Post’s monthly meeting is at 7 p.m., at the Legion Hall, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Agenda items include the Annual Veterans Day Dinner and recruitment of new members.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Bethany United Church of Christ will be hosting professional artist and musician Reuben Ironhorse-Kent in the church sanctuary from 7-8 p.m. Public is welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Morrill Public Library: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Creative Hour at the Library at 1:30 p.m. with evening session at 5:30 p.m. — email jmay@hiawathalibrary.org or call 785-742-3831 to sign up; Wildlife Adventures at 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Senior Social 1-3 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Games, snacks and fellowship!
