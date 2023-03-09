March 10-11

Robinson Lions Club 55th Annual Melodrama “Mystery at Uncle Fuzzy’s or Dancing on Geezer’s Grave,” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson. Dinners served at Community Center prior to each performance. For table reservations call Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282.

