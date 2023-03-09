Robinson Lions Club 55th Annual Melodrama “Mystery at Uncle Fuzzy’s or Dancing on Geezer’s Grave,” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson. Dinners served at Community Center prior to each performance. For table reservations call Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282.
Monday, March 13
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m. in library’s study room on top floor. New and experienced knitters welcome; Diverse Voices Book Club will be discussing “Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be in Brown County from 1-3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha to assist area veterans with services and questions.
Wednesday, March 15
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923 — leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance’s Lenten Lunch at First Christian Church with Rev. James Callaway speaking. Lunch at noon with services to follow.
Thursday, March 16
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool for grades 1st-4th at 3:45 p.m. for activities and snacks.
Friday, March 17
Morrill Public Library’s Senior Social time changes to 1-3 p.m. Next month, look for this new event every first and third Friday.
Tuesday, March 21
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be in Brown County from 1-3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha to assist area veterans with services and questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.