Saturday, June 12
The Brown County Democrats will be meeting at 10 a.m. at Carwell Building on the grounds of the Brown County Ag Museum, 301 E. Iowa, Hiawatha. Masks and social distancing are welcomed.
Tuesday, June 15
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join in to share projects and educational time together. Public is cordially invited.
Wednesday, June 16
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St.
Thursday, June 17
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4-6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa Street — turn right off Iowa just prior to the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information at facebook.com/HiawathaFarmersMarket.KS.
Friday, June 18
Kool Kids Krazy Summer Splash from 2-4 in downtown Hiawatha at participating businesses. Temporary Tattoos, popsicles, cookie booth, sidewalk chalk and more, followed by pool party at Hiawatha Aquatic Park sponsored by BBCC Properties. Free.
