Friday, Nov. 4
Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is sponsoring its annual banquet at the Fisher Center. Tickets available at the door for single, double and youth and include a ribeye dinner and dessert, along with silent auction and, raffles and much more to support the local chapter. Call Nicholas Blevins at 785-741-5132 or Levi Lehmkuhl at 785-741-1632 for info or to be a sponsor.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Robinson Community Dinner at the Community Center with serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, homemade bread and desserts for freewill offering.
Monday, Nov. 7
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs; 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided.
Nov. 11-12
Hiawatha High School’s theater is presenting the fall play “Check Please” at 7 o’clock Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available at the door.
Friday, Nov. 11
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed. Guest speaker for the event is retired Col. Charles James.
The annual Sabetha Veterans Day buffet breakfast will be held at the Buzz Café in Sabetha, beginning at 7 a.m. Reservations are requested. RSVP to the Buzz at 785-284-3177 no later than 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Brown County Genealogy Society presents Santa’s Attic Craft Show at the Hiawatha High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring more than 40 local craft vendors, food and much more. This is a fundraiser for the Genealogical Society, with a $1 admission at the door. Children 5 and under are free.
