Friday, Nov. 4

Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is sponsoring its annual banquet at the Fisher Center. Tickets available at the door for single, double and youth and include a ribeye dinner and dessert, along with silent auction and, raffles and much more to support the local chapter. Call Nicholas Blevins at 785-741-5132 or Levi Lehmkuhl at 785-741-1632 for info or to be a sponsor.

