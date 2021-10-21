Sat. Oct. 23
- Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society presents Historic Walking Tours from 2-4 p.m. downtown and Lantern Cemetery Tours 7-10 p.m., on every hour Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information.
Sun. Oct. 24
- HP&R holding Great Pumpkin Relay at the middle school track at 4 p.m. Teams of 2 or 4 with a festive relay. Contact Stacy at 742-7176 to register.
Mon. Oct. 25
- Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
- Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Tues. Oct. 26
- Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is turning the Fisher Center into a “Festival of Frights” haunted house from 7:30-10 p.m. and again on Thursday, Oct. 28. Tickets on sale during the event only. Find HP&R on Facebook or call 742-7176 for more information.
- Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
- The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
- Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wed. Oct. 27
- TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
- Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks will be required! Enter the building, sign-in and remember social distancing. For more information, call 740-9001.
Thurs. Oct. 28
- Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is turning the Fisher Center into a “Festival of Frights” haunted house from 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets on sale during the event only. Find HP&R on Facebook or call 742-7176 for more information.
- Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
- Community Trick or Treating in Hiawatha. Turn your porch light on to participate.
Friday, Oct. 29
- Community Trick or Treating in Hiawatha. Turn your porch light on to participate. Downtown business trick or treating also from 4-5 p.m.
- The Brown County Sheriff’s office will have trick-or-treat bags with safety information, pencils, stickers, candy and glow sticks to hand out from 5-8 p.m.
Oct. 29-30
- The Friends of the Library will have its annual book sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center located across the street from the Library which is 424 Oregon St. There will be space for social distancing.
Sat. Oct. 30
- First Christian Church, 210 South Sixth St, Hiawatha invites All For Lunch at its Fall Festival. This year will be a drive-thru box lunch only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimento cheese sandwich, cold slaw, dessert and bottled water for a freewill offering. Enter the West Parking lot from the South Entrance on Kickapoo Street.
- Hiawatha Halloween Frolic with Miss Mary Costume Contest at the Historical Society with registration at 12:30 p.m. and contest at 1 p.m.; Afternoon Parade at 3 p.m. with events around the square; Red Hawk Marching Band performance downtown on Oregon Street at 5:45 p.m. followed by Halloween Queen crowning at 6 p.m. and Grand Parade at 7 p.m. Register your parade entries on the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook site or contact the HCVB office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Sunday, Oct. 31
- Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsoring Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. at the Fisher Center parking lot. Trunks needed — register by Oct. 25 at 742-7176.
- Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teams up with Hiawatha Parks & Recreation to offer a Witches Night Out from 6-8 p.m. at the Fisher Center with vendors, food and witches costume contest for a “Basic Witch” ticket. VIP Witch Tickets include a paint and wine event. Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information. Limited tickets available for wine and paint event.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Santa’s Attic craft show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hiawatha High School. Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.