Oct. 29-30
The Friends of the Library will have its annual book sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Eternal Hope Family Life Center located across the street from the Library which is 424 Oregon St. There will be space for social distancing.
Sat. Oct. 30
First Christian Church, 210 South Sixth St, Hiawatha invites All For Lunch at its Fall Festival. This year will be a drive-thru box lunch only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimento cheese sandwich, cold slaw, dessert and bottled water for a freewill offering. Enter the West Parking lot from the South Entrance on Kickapoo Street.
Hiawatha Halloween Frolic with Miss Mary Costume Contest at the Historical Society with registration at noon at Memorial Auditorium and contest at 1 p.m.; Afternoon Parade at 3 p.m. with events around the square; Red Hawk Marching Band performance downtown on Oregon Street at 5:45 p.m. followed by Halloween Queen crowning at 6 p.m. and Grand Parade at 7 p.m. Register your parade entries on the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook site or contact the HCVB office at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
Sun. Oct. 31
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsoring Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. at the Fisher Center parking lot. Trunks needed — register by Oct. 25 at 742-7176.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau teams up with Hiawatha Parks & Recreation to offer a Witches Night Out from 6-8 p.m. at the Fisher Center with vendors, food and witches costume contest for a “Basic Witch” ticket. VIP Witch Tickets include a paint and wine event. Contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information. Limited tickets available for wine and paint event.
Mon. Nov. 1
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Tues. Nov. 2
General Election voting at various locations in the county — in Hiawatha at the Fisher Community Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring photo I.D.
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Discovery Class at Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Wed. Nov. 3
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Nov. 4
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Sat. Nov. 6
Santa’s Attic craft show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hiawatha High School. Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society.
Thurs. Nov. 11
Veterans Dinner at National Guard Armory, Hiawatha at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Homer White American Legion, Post 66, Hiawatha.
The annual Sabetha Veterans Day buffet breakfast will be held at the Buzz Café in Sabetha, beginning at 7 a.m. RSVP to the Buzz at 785-284-3177 no later than 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Nov. 12-13
The Hiawatha High School music and theater departments will present “A Night on Broadway” for this year’s musical at 7 o’clock both nights at the HHS auditorium. Tickets available at the door.
Sun. Dec. 5
Horton’s 29th Christmas Luminaries is set for 5:30 — 7 p.m. in downtown Horton and features 15 or more living tableaus with costumed characters portraying some of the major events in the life of Jesus Christ. Route begins at 14th and Central and ends at 14th and First Avenue East. Free event sponsored by South Brown County Ministerial Association. Donations appreciated. If inclement weather occurs, the event could be canceled. Please listen to KNZA (103.9) or call the First Baptist Church at 785-486-2286.
