Friday, May 20
Library Vendor Fair at Morrill Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Come see all that the library has to offer.
Monday, May 23
Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with stories and music.
Knitting Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
City Lake StoryWalk begins with the Morrill Public Library featuring the book “We’re going on a Bear Hunt,” all day at City Lake
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Tuesday, May 24
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. (only on the second and third Tuesdays each month) in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country.
Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. The meeting will be held in the large conference room on the lower level of the library. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Wednesday, May 25
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks recommended. For more information, call 740-9001.
Gardening series at 5:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, May 26
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Friday, May 27
Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family movies at 1 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
The Scouts Post 313 will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony in front of the hospital at 1:30 p.m. The American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard will do a 3-volley salute and Taps.
Give Back to Move Forward — Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day event kicks off from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a reception at the Fisher Center. Go to www.givebacktomoveforward.com for information and to donate to each of the funds for this year’s event. Or donate at the Fisher Center event. Continues 9-5 on Saturday, May 28.
Saturday, May 28
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be installing flags at the two cemeteries in Hiawatha starting at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Regional Scouts Post 313 and any volunteers. Post 66, along with 4-H and any volunteers will be installing flags at Mt. Hope Cemetery starting at 8:30 a.m. Observers and helpers are welcome.
Give Back to Move Forward — Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Day event 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Go to www.givebacktomoveforward.com for information and to donate to each of the funds for this year’s event. Or donate at the Fisher Center event.
Sunday, May 29
Cars and Coffee at 11 a.m., at O’Reileys/ Pederson Seed. Upcoming events include Children’s Miracle Network event at 10 a.m. on June 18 at Walmart.
Monday, May 30
Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be conducting a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is invited to join in the ceremony while the Post holds a remembrance of those who gave all.
Homer White Post 66 will conduct the removal of the flags from the cemeteries, starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Scouts and at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Hope with 4H. Volunteers are also welcome to help.
Saturday, June 4
Horton Summer Fest-June 4th — 10 am car show.
