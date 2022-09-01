Robinson Community Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving baked ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, homemade rolls and desserts for a freewill offering.
Monday, Sept. 5
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at 6:30 p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Discovery Class at 9:30 a.m.; Quilters Club at 2 p.m.; Teen Club at 3:45 p.m. — activities and games for grades 5 and up; Writing Club at 6 p.m. for ages 16 and older.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
