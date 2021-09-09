Friday, Sept. 10
HHS Booster Club is hosting a pulled pork dinner with chips, cookie, and drink for a free will offering. Serving starts at 5:30 before the Red Hawk game vs Perry Lecompton. Freewill donation.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Brown County Liberty Alliance sponsoring 9/11 Remembrance event in Hiawatha. 8:45 am procession from Geisendorf Dental to Courthouse; 9 am Ceremony begins in North side of courthouse (lawn chairs needed); 9-10:30 emergency vehicles on display on east side of courthouse. FREE Virtual Tour of NYC World Trade Center Memorial & Museum @ Twin Arrow Theatre. 10:30 am First Responder & guest viewing; 11:30 /12:30 / 1:30 / 2:30 viewing open to ALL.
The Brown County Democrats will be meeting at 10 a.m. in the downstairs meeting room at the Morrill Free Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Cub Scout Pack 117 in Hiawatha is having a new family signup event at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church for boys and girls in K-5th grades. There is a cost. Contact Committee Chair Jay Boyles jay.boyles@adm.com or Cubmaster Jerry Allen jerry.j.allen@gmail.com for info.
Hiawatha High School Student Council will be hosting a free will donation pancake feed at the Fisher Center, serving from 8-11 am, or while supplies last. Come join them for breakfast!
Monday, Sept. 13
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Black Lives Matter Book Club meets at 5 p.m. on the southeast corner of the courthouse square. “How The Word is Passed” by Clint Smith will be discussed.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Wednesday,
Sept. 15
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on Facebook @HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Saturday, Sept. 25
> The Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is sponsoring a Youth Fishing Derby from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake, with lunch and prizes included. The derby is for youth up to age 15 years old. Adults are welcome to join if they have a valid fishing license.
