Hiawatha Parks and Recreation’s Mother SONday Fiesta Style from 2-4 p.m. at Fisher Center. Cost for every mother/son couple that includes afternoon of games and refreshments. Tickets available at HP&R office or call 785-742-7176.
Monday, April 24
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Morrill Public Library Happenings: 12-2 p.m. Tech Topics; Quilter’s Club at 2 p.m.; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up; Killer Reads, true crime book series “Columbine” by Dave Cullen.
Wednesday, April 26
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
North Brown County commodity distribution 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. First-come, first serve and income based. Call 785-740-9001 for info.
Thursday, April 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. for kids 1st-4th grades.
Saturday, April 29
5K-1 Mile Color Run for Brock Graham’s medical expenses due to surgeries for epilepsy at 10 a.m. at Fisher Center. Registration at 9:30 a.m. Register by April 16 for a t-shirt. Contact Celeste Votruba at 785-547-5545.
Sunday, April 30
The Hiawatha Fire Department annual Firemen’s Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firehouse, 411 Oregon St. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice for a freewill donation.
