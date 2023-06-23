Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
The Hiawatha Lion’s Club is hosting its annual Corn Dog Cruise and Poker Run Night this Friday 6/23 from 5-8 p.m., beginning and ending at the Brown County Courthouse. Hot dogs, hamburgers and corn dogs will be available for purchase. The Lion’s Club hosts this as a fundraiser and proceeds are used for local community projects.
Monday, June 26
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Sign Language Class at 9 a.m.; Studio Teen at 10:30 a.m.; True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m.
NEK-CAP is offering a Digital Literacy class 9-noon on basic computer and online skills at NEK-CAP, 1260 220th., Hiawatha. Four-week session on Tuesdays thru July 14. 785-742-2222.
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the lower conference room at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. Public is welcome.
Wednesday, June 28
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Community Helpers at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, June 29
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime and Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. with STEAM Power at 1 p.m.
Friday, June 30
Family Movie at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
