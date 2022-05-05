Saturday, May 7
The Sunflower Pedalers Bicycle Club are teaming up with the Hiawatha Lions Club for a Bicycle Rally from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hiawatha Elementary School. Pedalers and the Lions have an obstacle course planned, will help people get their bikes ready for summer and will review rules for safe biking.
Monday, May 9
Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with stories and music.
Knitting Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Hiawatha High School Arts & Woods open house from 5-7 p.m.
Hiawatha High School band concert at 7 p.m.
Hiawatha Middle School Book Fair 3:30-6:30 p.m. on May 9, 10 and 11th at the school library.
Tuesday, May 10
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country. He is available the second and third Tuesdays each month.
Wildlife Adventures a 3:45 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Hiawatha High School vocal concert at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, May 12
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Hiawatha Middle School vocal concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
