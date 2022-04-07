Friday, April 8
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Hiawatha from 5-7 p.m. Serving fish, baked potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert for a freewill offering. Funds raised go to the Ukrainian Solidarity Fund sponsored by the national Knights of Columbus.
Monday, April 11
Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with stories and music.
Knitting Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Black Lives Matter Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Morrill Public Library meeting room to discuss the book “The Color of Water” by James McBride.
Tuesday, April 12
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Teen Advisory Council of Students meet at the Morrill Public Library at 3:45 p.m. For anyone in grades 5th-12th.
Writing Club at the Morrill Public Library at 6 p.m. Open to ages 16 and older.
Discovery Class at the Morrill Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country. He is available the second and third Tuesdays each month.
Wednesday, April 13
The Friends of the Library present Ken Church as Mark Twain at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. Public is invited, there is no admission fee.
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
VITA income tax assistance will be provided on between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Feb. 16 through April 6 at the agency office, located at 1803 W. Oregon St., Hiawatha. For more information about the VITA program as sponsored by NEKAAA call 742-7152.
Thursday, April 14
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Saturday, April 16
HCVB Easter Egg Hunt with photos starting at 9:30 a.m. with Easter Bunny and the hunt at 10 a.m. For kids age infant through 4th grades — bring a basket.
