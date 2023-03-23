Friday, March 24
Morrill Public Library’s Senior Social time changes to 1-3 p.m. Next month, look for this new event every first and third Friday.
Sunday, March 26
The Hiawatha Music Club’s “A Spring Program” at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Riversong Chorus, HCC Lads & Lassies and the Hiawatha High School Headliners.
Monday, March 27
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Tech Topics-helping navigate everyday technology; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up; Killer Reads at 6 p.m. — true crime book club, “American Predator” by Maureen Callahan.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha from 1-3 p.m. to assist area veterans.
Wednesday, March 29
Homer White American Legion Post 66 is planning a recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day starting at 7 p.m. at the courthouse square with presentations and prayers, along with a candlelight vigil.
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance’s Lenten Lunch at First Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel Norwood speaking. Lunch at noon with services to follow.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m. with stories and crafts; YWCA Overview of Domestic Violence at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool for grades 1st-4th at 3:45 p.m.
The Brown County Democrats meets in the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring its annual Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on the 17th and again March 31 at St. Ann Church’s Parish Hall for a freewill offering.
Tuesday, April 4
Amberwell Hiawatha is set for noon to 6 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: TU. For additional details, contact Betty Tinker at (816) 351-9308.
