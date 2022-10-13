Friday, Oct. 14
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsors Monster Maze at the Hiawatha Fisher Center from 3:30-7 p.m. Family friendly, Halloween maze of spooky inflatables. Open again on Monday the 17th. Small entry fee.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Old fashioned corn picking day at the Ag Museum property, 301 E. Iowa. Co-sponsored by the Historical Society and Antique Tractor Club, starting at 9:30 a.m. Chili luncheon — come early as chili will go fast!
Monday, Oct. 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets at 6 p.m. at large meeting room, lower level of the Morrill Public Library. This month’s selection is “The Woman in the Library.” Ebook and audio book is available with library card at Hoopla.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation sponsors Monster Maze family friendly Halloween maze of inflatables at the Fisher Center from 3:30-7 p.m. Small entry fee.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open only on the first and third Tuesday each month — from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up can visit the library for fun and food; Writer’s Group 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 6p.m. Space for creative writers to workshop their pieces with others. Ages 16 and up; Quilter’s Club 1st and 3rd Tuesdays at 2 p.m. The quilters meet in the large meeting room downstairs.
Wednesday, Oct.19
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library at 431 Oregon St. in Hiawatha. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed. Open to public.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th. Snacks provided; 6 p.m. storytime with HES PTO.
Friends of Library Book Sale 1-4 p.m. at Family Life Center, 424 Oregon, Hiawatha.
Friday, Oct. 21
Friends of Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Family Life Center, 424 Oregon, Hiawatha.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Friends of the Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
Morrill Public Library sponsors Pumpkin Patch Storytime at Mulberry Pond at 10:30 a.m. There is a cost per person, which includes an all-access pass for library patrons visiting storytime. One small pumpkin provided for each child to decorate after storytime. Contact the library at 785-742-3831 for more info.
Sunday, Oct. 23
St. Leo’s Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Leo’s Parish Center, Horton. Serving a potato bar with chili, chicken and noodles, cheesy broccoli soup and all the fixings. There will be activities for all ages, kids games, cornhole tournament, cow plop, bingo, pie auction, cookie bazaar.
Monday, Oct. 31
Fall Festival at the First Christian Church, 210 S. Sixth, Hiawatha. Serving 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with chili chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, drink and dessert for free will offering. Takeout available.
