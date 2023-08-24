Eternal Hope Worship Center will host Liberty Quartet for a special Christian musical performance at 6 p.m. as part of the group’s Living Hope Tour. Public welcome. Love gift will be accepted.
Monday, Aug. 28
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Friday, Sept. 1
Senior Social from 1-3 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Snacks, games and fellowship.
Monday, Sept. 4
The Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise — registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at the Everest Middle School with the cruise getting underway at 10:30 a.m. There is a fee per tractor and all funds benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Contact Olsen at 785-741-0208 for information.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Pack 117 Fishing Derby and signups from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake. Cub Scouts are for all boys and girls from 1st through 5th grade.
Monday, Sept. 11.
Troop 313 invites all boys and girls ages 11-17 to check out a troop meeting and join Scouts BSA at 6 p.m. at the Hiawatha Christian Center at 517 First St. Troop 313 programs include camping, canoeing, service projects, cooking, fire building, attending Camp Geiger, learning first aid, swimming and much more.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Bethany United Church of Christ will be hosting professional artist and musician Reuben Ironhorse-Kent in the church sanctuary from 7-8 p.m. Public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.