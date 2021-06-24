Friday,
June 18
Kool Kids Krazy Summer Splash from 2-4 in downtown Hiawatha at participating businesses. Temporary Tattoos, popsicles, cookie booth, sidewalk chalk and more, followed by pool party at Hiawatha Aquatic Park sponsored by BBCC Properties. Free.
Saturday,
June 19
Children’s Miracle Network Car Show at Walmart 10am — 2 pm, class awards at 1:30.
Tuesday,
June 22
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open 4-6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join in to share projects and educational time together. Public is cordially invited.
Morrill Public Library Adult Trivia Night at 6 p.m. in the meeting room and on zoom. Prizes for Winners Registration is required.
Wednesday,
June 23
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Please wear a mask when entering the building and sign-in. For more information, call 740-9001.
Thursday,
June 24
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4-6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa Street — turn right off Iowa just prior to the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information at facebook.com/ HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
