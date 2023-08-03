Senior Social at 1 p.m. at Morrill Public Library. Snacks, games, fellowship in large meeting room.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Cars & Coffee at noon at Pederson Seed/O’Reily’s in Hiawatha. Collecting money for teachers and school supplies.
Robinson Community Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robinson Community Center. Serving baked ham, homemade breads, potato salad, baked beans, lettuce salad, desserts for a freewill offering.
Monday, Aug. 7
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Quilter’s Club at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Brown County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting, Farmers and Merchant Appreciation Dinner and Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. at Ag Museum. RSVP to 785-742-3330 or bchsdirect@gmail.com.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will being available to meet veterans, their families or survivors at the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., 10 — 11:30 am, and the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon in Hiawatha, 1 — 3 pm. Foster is a trained, Veteran Service Officer who makes monthly visits to the area, assisting veterans attain their VA benefits and services.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Morning Book Club at 9:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Reading “Sea of Tranquility.”
Thursday, Aug. 10
Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Monday, Aug. 14
Diverse Voices Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Reading books by Joy Harjo.
Monday, Sept. 4
The Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise — registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at the Everest Middle School with the cruise getting underway at 10:30 a.m. There is a fee per tractor and all funds benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Contact Olsen at 785-741-0208 for information.
