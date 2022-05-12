Sunday, May 15
Hiawatha High School commencement at 2 p.m.
Monday, May 16
Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library with stories and music.
Knitting Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Morrill Public Library’s Monday Evening Book Club meets at 6 p.m.
Evening Book Club will be discussing “The Maid by Nita Prose” at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library meeting room.
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Tuesday, May 17
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. (only on the second and third Tuesdays each month) in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country.
Writing Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Open to ages 16 and up.
Wednesday, May 18
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, May 19
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
All day — Summer Library Program Kickoff at Morrill Public Library.
Friday, May 20
Library Vendor Fair at Morrill Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Come see all that the library has to offer.
Wednesday, May 25
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks recommended. For more information, call 740-9001.
Sunday, May 28
Cars and Coffee at 11 a.m., at O’Reileys/ Pederson Seed. Upcoming events include Children’s Miracle Network event at 10 a.m. on June 18 at Walmart.
