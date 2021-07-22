Monday, July 26
Toddler storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday, July 27
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs service hours 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Information to veterans and families about services they could receive. Back on regular rotation the second and third Tuesdays of the month.
Wednesday, July 28
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha on a first-come, first-served and income basis. Masks will be required! Enter the building and sign in. For more information, call 740-9001.
Thursday, July 29
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on facebook @ HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
The 26th National Night Out, sponsored by the Hiawatha Police Department. Local emergency agencies will be set up at the Fisher Center — inside and out — for the annual event from 6-8 p.m., which includes free refreshments and a free pool party at the same time at the Aquatic Center.
