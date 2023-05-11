Monday, May 8
- Morrill Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Evening Book Club at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Quilters Club at 2 p.m.; Studio Tuesdays 3:45 p.m. — Grades 5 and up.
- Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will visit Brown and Nemaha Counties at the Seneca Library, 606 Main St., Seneca, from 10-11: 30 a.m., and the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha from 1-3 p.m. to assist veterans and their families with benefits.
Wednesday, May 10
- Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
- New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
- Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: YWCA Topic at 5:30 p.m. with Evening Storytime at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m.; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. for kids 1st-4th grades.
Sunday, May 14
- Cars & Coffee for MOM 12-3 p.m. at O'Reilly's/Pederson Seed.
Tuesday, May 16
- Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be in Brown County from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St., in Hiawatha to meet with veterans and families to assist with benefits.
Friday, May 19
- Morrill Public Library Happenings: Senior Social time at 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
- The dedication ceremony for the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club's new indoor facility at Noble Park in Hiawatha will take place at 11 a.m. on May 20. The public is welcome.
Tuesday, May 23
- The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the lower conference room in the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon, Hiawatha. The public is welcome to attend.
Saturday, May 27
- The annual flag installation at the cemeteries is set for Memorial Weekend, sponsored locally by the Homer White American Legion Post 66 sponsors annual flag installation at 8 a.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery with Scouts and 8:30 a.m. at Mt. Hope with 4H club. Volunteers welcome.
Monday, May 29
- Flags will be picked up starting at 4 p.m. at Hiawatha Cemetery and 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Hope. Volunteers are welcome to help.
- Homer White American Legion Post 66 will be again sponsoring the annual Service of Remembrance at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha. The public is welcome.
