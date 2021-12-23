Monday Dec. 27
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Tuesday Dec. 28
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Wednesday Dec. 29
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thursday. Dec. 30
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4.
Grace Acres Ranch, 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, is offering a young adult Bible study for people age 18-22 from 7-9 p.m. Guest pastor provides lesson, light snack, games and fellowship. Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
Friday, Dec. 31
Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation’s 2022 Happy New Year’s Eve party from 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. at the Fisher Center. A benefit for the hospital. Contact Del at 785-741-2014 for ticket information.
