Friday, Sept. 23
All day — craft swap drop-off at the Morrill Public Library.
Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an open house from 5-7 p.m. at 200 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. There will be food, bounce houses, face painting, games, prizes and more.
Saturday, Sept. 24
HCVB presents Maple Leaf Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Hiawatha around the courthouse square. Lots of craft vendors, food, inflatables, live music with True North, Red Dirt Rendezvous, Graceful Grit, Nirvana Petersen and Tori Wist. Trolley rides to the Ag Museum for the Historical Society’s Heritage Days, with vendors, food, demonstrations, animals and much more from 10 to 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime with stories and music at 10:30 a.m.; Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; All day craft swap at library.
The Amberwell Hiawatha Auxiliary annual Gift Shop Extravaganza is from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gift shop is an Auxiliary project and all proceeds go toward purchasing needed equipment for the hospital.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open only on the first and third Tuesday each month — from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more.
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Discovery Class at 9:30 a.m.; Teen Club at 3:45 p.m. — activities and games for grades 5 and up; True Crime Book Club at 6 p.m.
Top Videos
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday with weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Call 740-9001 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. — Stories and crafts for ages 3 and up; After School is Cool at 3:45 p.m. with activities, crafts, and snacks for grades 1st — 4th; All day — craft swap drop-off at the library.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Hiawatha High School Headliners’ annual Songfest at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. Fundraiser to help purchase performance attire. $10 ticket includes soups, relishes and desserts. There will be a pie auction. Contact a Headliner student or contact Josh May, vocal instructor, at josmay@usd415.org or call 913-558-8328 to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.