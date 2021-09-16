Mon. Sept. 20
Toddler Storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Morrill Public Library Evening Book Club will discuss “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things” by Bryn Greenwood at 6 p.m. at the downstairs meeting room.
The Sunflower Pedalers Bicycle Club will have a ride at 6:30 p.m., starting at the Powhattan City Park. Bicycle riding for an hour and half is encouraged at the riders’ own social pace. Bring family and friends. Contact Bill at 785-741-3500 for more information.
Tues. Sept. 21
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Wed. Sept. 22
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Thurs. Sept. 23
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on Facebook @HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Wolf River Quail Forever chapter is sponsoring a Youth Fishing Derby from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake, with lunch and prizes included. The derby is for youth up to age 15 years old. Adults are welcome to join if they have a valid fishing license.
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau sponsoring Maple Leaf Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. around the courthouse square. Live music, food trucks, axe throwing, kids inflatables, magician, ARCWild, Omaha Children’s Museum and 40 vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See flyer inside today’s edition for schedule.
Heritage Days at the Brown County Ag Museum on East Iowa Street. The Cook Shack will be open early for breakfast, come out and and see the Pioneer Muzzle Loaders, blacksmith, petting zoo, schoolhouse and other historical points of interest. Jump on the trolley in front of the downtown museum to ride from the Maple Leaf Festival out to the Ag Museum and back. Cook Shack opens at 7 a.m. for breakfast with lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with other events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration due for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 5K Color Run to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Go to HTTPS//FORMS.GLE/2VRAFVUC3ELJ9UP78 to sign up. The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. on the Walking Trail in Hiawatha. There is a cost per person with proceeds going to juvenile diabetes research.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha on first-come, first-served and income based. Masks required — enter building, sign in and remember social distancing. Call 740-9001 for more information.
