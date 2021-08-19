Sunday, Aug. 22
There will be a meeting at Maple Lanes at 6 p.m. for anyone who would be interested in bowling this upcoming winter. Anyone with questions can contact Maple Lanes at 785-740-2695 or Mary Miner at 785-742-2924.
Monday, Aug. 23
Toddler storytime with Traci at 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Morrill Public Library; the Knitting Club will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
The Brown County Liberty Alliance is hosting a Q&A on the Critical Race Theory with Michael Austin, economist and civil rights advisor and current candidate for Kansas State Treasurer, at 7 p.m. at the Hiawatha Fisher Center. The public is welcome to attend.
Bicycle interest group to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center for an evening ride. Self-paced, bring family and friends. Activities generally lasting an hour. For more information call Bill at 785-547-3500.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Second and third Tuesdays — Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs service hours 1-3 p.m. at Homer White American Legion Post 66, 813 Oregon St., Hiawatha on the second and third Tuesdays (10th and 17th this month) of the month. Information to veterans and families about services they could receive.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11:00 a.m. at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks and social distancing required. Please enter the building and sign-in. For more information, call 740-9001.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Hiawatha Farmers Market from 4 to 6:30 through September at 199 E. Iowa St. Turn right off Iowa just before the Fisher Center entrance and follow the lane to near the skate park. Find information on Facebook @ HiawathaFarmersMarketKS.
Morrill Public Library features Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Bicycle Interest Group monthly meeting will be at 6:45 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha in the downstairs conference room. Bring family and friends. For more information contact Bill at 785-547-3500.
Monday, Sept. 6
The Annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise — to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation — is set to start at the Everest Middle School and registration is $40 per participant from 8:15-10:15 a.m. at the school. The cruise will go through Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties and include a lunch. For more information contact Keith Olsen at 785-741-0208.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
The Morrill Public Library will be offering Discovery Classes beginning Sept. 7 for children ages 3-5 who have not yet started kindergarten. Classes will be held on Tuesday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 for 10 weeks. There is a cost for all 10 weeks. Classes will include, stories, crafts, music and more. Space is limited. You can enroll your child by calling the library at 785-742-3831 or coming in at 431 Oregon.
