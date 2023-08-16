Morrill Public Library Happenings: Toddler Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and Knitting Club at 6 p.m.; Diverse Voices Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Reading books by Joy Harjo.
Tuesday, Aug.15
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available for Veterans, their families or survivors at the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon in Hiawatha from 1 — 3 p.m. Foster is a trained Veteran Service Officer who comes to Brown County to assist with questions regarding VA benefits and services. Claim forms can be completed on the spot and no appointment is required.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha.
New Beginnings weight loss club with weigh-in 4 p.m. and meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. 785-294-0923.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. RSVP to 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at Morrill Public Library.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11:00 a.m. on at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
Monday, Sept. 4
The Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise — registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at the Everest Middle School with the cruise getting underway at 10:30 a.m. There is a fee per tractor and all funds benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Contact Olsen at 785-741-0208 for information.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11:00 a.m. on at Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 East Iowa St, Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first come, first-served and income based. For more information, call 740-9001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.