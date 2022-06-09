Friday, June 10
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m.; Family movies at 1 p.m.
June 13-17
The Hiawatha Mennonite Church is planning a Vacation Bible School June 13-17 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the church, located 2½ miles north of Walmart at the corner of Kestrel and 260th. All children ages 5-14 are welcome to attend. Call 850-619-5815 for more information.
Monday, June 13
Sunflower Pedalers Bike Club will ride every Monday at p.m. from the Fisher Center for 4-6 mile rides and some fellowship. Follow the group on Facebook.
Toddler Storytime at the Morrill Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Stories and music.
Knitting Club at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library.
Family Map-Making Night at 6 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Learn about fictional and real maps, then make your own!
Tuesday, June 14
Karla’s Diaper Closet is open from 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Kickapoo in the basement. Diapers, formula, wipes, lotion, clothes and more. One family at a time and sanitizing is done in between each family.
The Quilters Club will be meeting on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Beginning and experienced quilters are invited to join to share projects and educational time. The public is invited.
Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will be available from 1-3 p.m. (only on the second and third Tuesdays each month) in the Homer White American Legion Post #66, 813 Oregon St. to assist Veterans, their families or survivors, to attain the services and benefits that were earned by serving the country.
Morrill Public Library Happenings — Studio Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 12-18 welcome for crafts, games and movies; Wildlife Adventures at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Coffee With Friends at 9:30 a.m. at Vintage Park, 400 Kansas Ave., Hiawatha. All are welcome.
TOPS weight loss club meets every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St. Call 785-294-0923 for information and leave a message.
Wednesday Senior Citizens luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center in Hiawatha. Call 785-741-1275 by noon on Tuesdays for reservations. There is a small fee. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, June 16
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Preschool Storytime with Elizabeth at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. At 3:45 p.m. is After School is Cool with hands-on activities, crafts and games for grades 1-4; STEAMpunk Pirates at 11 a.m. — Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics series for kids entering 3rd-8th grades.
Hiawatha Farmers Market with lots of vendors with special events each week. From 4-6:30 p.m. at the lot west of the skate park — 199 E. Iowa. Take detour on Longfellow and travel south by the Hiawatha Middle School over to Iowa due to road closure at First and E. Iowa this month.
Friday, June 17
Morrill Public Library Happenings: Kids Krafts at 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 6-11; Family Movies at 1 p.m.
Grand Trivia Night at 6 p.m. the Fisher Center. Presented by Morrill Public Library.
Saturday, June 18
Yoga Class at 10:30 a.m. at the Morrill Public Library. Hosted by Carrie Potter.
Monday, June 20
Members of Brown County United are organizing a family celebration to recognize Juneteenth starting at 6 p.m. on the north side of the courthouse square. Lemonade provided — bring your own picnic and lawn chairs, blankets. Presentation on Emancipation Proclamation and live music for all ages. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday, June 21
The Brown County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the large conference room in the large conference room in the lower level of the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha. Open to public. Masks are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
